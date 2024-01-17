Halle Bailey Said She ‘Stayed Off Of All Social Media’ During Her Pregnancy In Order To Keep Herself ‘Sane And Okay’ [Video]

Halle Bailey was as private as she could be about her pregnancy.

via: Uproxx

Bailey had an incredible 2023, with the premiere of two blockbuster films, as well as her debut solo single. And she’s already kicking off 2024 with a bang. Earlier this month, Bailey revealed that she and her beau, rapper DDG, welcomed a baby boy named Halo last year.

Though she remained mum about the pregnancy throughout much of last year, keeping her body hidden with large flowing dresses and garments, Bailey finally took some time to answer fans’ questions via Snapchat.

One fan asked “Was the [sic] blogs and cameras stressful while pregnant?”

Bailey responded, saying “I mean, a little bit, but honestly I stayed off of all social media. I really tried to, just to keep myself sane and okay.”

Though she was quiet on social, that didn’t stop fans from coming up with their own theories, and attempting to catch Bailey or DDG slipping up. But the couple was committed to sharing the news on their own terms.

“I know that there was a lot of people who would always, like, comment and be like, ‘We know, girl, we know.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s great that you know. But I’m gonna just chill, you know, and that’s wonderful if you support me, and if not, that’s okay too. I hope you have a wonderful life.”

Now, it appears DDG and Bailey are enjoying their new parenthood. So much so, they created an Instagram account for Halo.

You can see a clip from Bailey’s Snapchat session above.