Halle Bailey Was Moved By A Pilot’s Touching Note Thanking Her For ‘Being An Inspiration To Little Brown Girls’ [Photo]

Everyone loves Halle Bailey.

via: Uproxx

Despite Halle Bailey’s upcoming role in The Little Mermaid causing some controversy (most of it furled by racist trolls), the singer and actress has also inspired many by becoming the first Black Ariel, including a Delta pilot.

While on a recent flight, the Atlanta singer received the sweetest thank-you note from the pilot on duty. “Miss Bailey, it is an honor to have you on board today,” the letter reads. “Thank You for being an inspiration to little brown girls all over the world.” Later in the note, the pilot signs her name, calling herself “Your young Latina female Delta Pilot.”

The singer shared the thank you note on Twitter Sunday evening, writing, “this amazing pilot on the plane gave me this beautiful note today.”

this amazing pilot on the plane gave me this beautiful note today ??? pic.twitter.com/uE1P3oynQP — Halle (@HalleBailey) November 7, 2022

Bailey has been candid about her excitement about her forthcoming role and revealed the pressure she put her on herself while portraying the beloved character.

“I definitely think that because I love this movie so much, and I’ve treasured it since I was a little girl, I did put a bit of pressure on myself,” she said in a recent statement. “Just because I want to deliver all of the feels that I saw when I was a little girl… Knowing that gave it my all and gave 110 percent into everything of this film, I am really proud of myself.”