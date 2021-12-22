Halle Bailey Covered Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ On TikTok — Including The Howling Breakdown [Video]

Halle Bailey shared a tender cover of the Radiohead classic “Creep” on social media Tuesday (Dec. 21).

via: Uproxx

It’s Chloe x Halle‘s world, we’re just living in it. And that “we” includes Radiohead, apparently. In a refreshing crossover moment, Halle Bailey, who is mostly known for her work in the R&B genre — oh, and for starring in the soon-to-be-released live action remake of The Little Mermaid — delivered a great indie cover on TikTok recently, revealing her love for Thom Yorke and co.’s best-known song, “Creep.”

my version of creepppp this song was in my head all day i had to sing it to get it out ! ?? pic.twitter.com/bOQSYZbl6K — Halle (@HalleBailey) December 22, 2021

Sitting alone with an electric guitar, Halle delivered a stripped down version of the song that showcases her excellent voice with flourishes and trills that most artists who take on this cover could never pull off. But the best part is when she launches into the wordless vocals that Yorke employs to accompany the song’s breakdown, and though her version is decidedly different from his, it’s definitely on par! “My version of creepppp this song was in my head all day I had to sing it to get it out !” she captioned the clip.

Kudos to Halle for showcasing her ability to pull off songs in all different kinds of genres, and maybe we’ll get a few more indie covers during the rest of the holiday season? I wouldn’t mind hearing her take on some Killers — whose melodies go great with female vocalists, as that recent Phoebe Bridgers mashup revealed — or maybe something by The Strokes?

Then again, she did go a bit indie earlier, with a take on Coldplay’s “Fix You,” check that out below as well.

GALERAAA, OS VOCAAAIS! Halle Bailey em novo cover da música "Fix You", do Coldplay. ? pic.twitter.com/V2wEPR608x — Portal Chloe x Halle (@portalcxh) May 8, 2021

Next, Halle will make her big-screen debut as Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, which wrapped filming over the summer and is expected to hit theaters in May of 2023.