Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files for Divorce From Ryan Anderson | lovebscott.com

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is making her split from husband Ryan Anderson official.

via: ET Online

On Monday, the 32-year-old Louisiana resident filed for divorce from her husband of just under two years, according to TMZ. This comes just one week after she announced in a private Facebook post obtained by People that they were separating.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents [sic] home down the bayou,” she wrote at the time. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

ET reached out Gypsy’s reps following the divorce filing on Monday who shared that she would not be releasing a new statement and that viewers will be able to see get the full story when her new show debuts on Lifetime in June.

“Gypsy Rose Blanchard has openly shared her life with Lifetime and our cameras from the moment she was paroled. Her story, including her relationship with Ryan, will continue to unfold on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, debuting this June on Lifetime,” the network said.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Anderson addressed the split and echoed Lifetime’s statement, telling his followers that they will see what “really happened” when their docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, releases in two months.

“Hey, everybody, I just wanted to say thank you all for the support and the nice messages I’ve been getting from people,” he said in the video. “Y’all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot so stay tuned for that.”