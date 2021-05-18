Gwyneth Paltrow Sued Over 'Inherently Dangerous' Vagina Candle After Alleged Explosion

A Texas man is suing the Gwyneth Paltrow-founded lifestyle company Goop over what he calls an “exploding” Vagina-scented candle.

via: AceShowbiz

Colby Watson purchased the This Smells Like My Vagina candle online in January (21) and lit it up for the first time weeks later before placing it on his nightstand.

He claims that after burning for “an estimated three hours or less,” the candle became engulfed in high flames and exploded soon afterward… and the room was filled with smoke.”

He alleges the candle also left a nasty black burn ring on his nightstand.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Watson acknowledges the candle comes with a warning, which cautions users not to burn it for more than two hours at a time but he insists that is insufficient.

He claims Goop failed to warn customers the candle could cause significant injuries, calling it “inherently dangerous.”

He’s suing Paltrow’s company for breach of warranty and products liability and is trying to put together a class action lawsuit seeking damages exceeding $5 million.

A spokesperson for Goop tells the outlet, “We’re confident this claim is frivolous and an attempt to secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product.”

“We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell. Here, Heretic – the brand that supplies the candle – has substantiated the product’s performance and safety through industry standard testing.”

Paltrow launched the popular line of This Smells Like My Vagina candles in early 2020, and it has become one of the company’s bestselling items.

The candle is sold out on both Goop and Heretic’s websites.