Gunna Shares An Open Letter From Jail Calling 2022 ‘One Of The Best Years Of My Life, Despite This’

Gunna has released his first public statement since he was back in May. He shared the message to his social media accounts, where he proclaimed his innocence and said he is being “falsely accused.”

The ongoing racketeering case against Young Thug, Gunna, and YSL Records has drawn increased scrutiny to the use of organized crime laws to prosecute musicians — especially rappers — using their lyrics as evidence of supposed criminal activity. While many have spoken out against this practice, including rival rappers like The Game and YFN Lucci, and YSL’s parent label 300 Entertainment’s founder Kevin Liles has posted a petition on Change.org, the people fans likely most want to hear from are the ones who are currently locked up in Fulton County Jail without bond.

To that end, Gunna has shared an open letter through his publicist asserting his innocence.

You can read the letter in full below.

June 14th

2022 has been one of the best years of my life, despite this difficult situation.

This year I had the whole world pushing P.

Growing up from where I come from in a marginalized neighborhood, I never dreamt my art would change my life and the lives of, my loved ones. My entire life, I’ve seen Black Men, Black Women, and Black Children constantly attacked, hated, murdered, berated, belittled, silenced, judged, used, and held captive.

I used my art form, my gift from God, to change my circumstance. I worked, I honed my craft, I worked, I empowered Black Women in my industry, I worked, I lived in the recording studio, I worked, I lived on the road, I worked. I worked every day to show God how grateful I am for my gift, for my art, for, life and to be able to provide for my loved ones.

For 110, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name:

The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue. My fans know I love to celebrate life, I love my family, I love travel, I love music, I love my fans. I have all faith that God will grant me justice for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions.

Ass Black Man in America, it seems as though my art is only acceptable when Is a source of entertainment for the masses. My art is not allowed to stand alone as entertainment, I’m not allowed that freedom as a Black Man in America. It is a sad reality that slavery is still alive in America today and still affecting my people. In 12 states more than half of the prison population is Black, one of those states is Georgia.

Nothing will stop me from chasing my dreams, I won’t stop being a good person, even if some unnamed and unknown accusers want the world to see me as a bad person. When I was free, I tried to be good and kind to the community around me and, when I am released, I will do the same thing all over again.

We still pushing P: Power, Prayer, Progress, Passion, Productivity, Praise, Precision, Peace, Prosperity, Patience, Pride, and Persistence.