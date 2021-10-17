  1. Home
  2. News

Gucci Mane’s 1017 Artists Join Howard University Students Protesting Poor Housing Conditions [Photos + Video]

October 17, 2021 3:41 PM PST

Several artists on Gucci Mane’s 1017 record label have embarked on a HBCU tour. Rappers Big Fizzle, Big Scarr, Enchanting, Hotboy Wes and Bigwalk Dog brought their best music to Jackson State University and Morehouse College last week but chose not to perform, as planned, at Howard University.

via: Uproxx

The protest was captured on Big Scarr and his manager’s Instagram Stories. In one post, Scarr’s manager wrote, “We’re still here! Students you are the revolution. We are the revolution. This is not okay.” Another showed the artists standing beside students. Bigwalk Dog also shared posts about the protest to his story.

Students at Howard have spent nearly a week protesting at the university in hopes of attaining a list of improvements to campus life. According to Teen Vogue, one major issue is a campus housing crisis that has left many dealing with water damage and mold in their dorms. Others struggle to find affordable housing close to campus. Other issues include tuition hikes, a lack of COVID-19 testing, and more. A sit-in was staged on October 12 at Howard’s Blackburn University Center, with somewhere between two dozen to over 50 students occupying the area at various times. The following day, hundreds of students joined in the sit-in after they were instructed to leave the building in a letter from affairs vice president Cynthia Evers.

Check out some of the protest below, as well as a statement from Howard.

Share This Post

Tags:Gucci ManeHoward University