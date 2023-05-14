The Grizzlies Suspended Ja Morant From ‘All Team Activities’ After His Latest Video With A Gun

The Memphis Grizzlies have suspended Ja Morant from all team activities after a video showing the star guard holding a gun began circulating on social media Saturday night.

via: Uproxx

Ja Morant has once again been suspended for an incident involving a firearm on Instagram Live. The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Sunday morning that their All-Star guard has been “suspended from all team activities pending League review” after a video surfaced of him holding a gun while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car that wasn’t moving.

Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant from all team activities after another video with a gun on social media. pic.twitter.com/ojJCikC2XX — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 14, 2023

Additionally, the NBA announced through a spokesperson that it’s going through “the process of gathering more information.”

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 14, 2023

A video began circulating on Sunday morning of Morant via an Instagram Live broadcast that showed him in a car listening to music with some friends. At one point, Morant is no longer on camera, and when it cuts back to him, he’s pulled out a gun that he’s waving around. The camera is quickly taken off of him, and when he returns, he no longer is holding a gun.

This came on the heels of an incident back in March in which Morant, while sitting in a club in Colorado, pulled out a gun and waved it around. He took a leave of absence from the team before getting suspended eight games by the league. During his time away from the Grizzlies, Morant announced that he entered a counseling program in Florida.