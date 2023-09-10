Grimes & Elon Musk Secretly Had A Third Child, And Tesla Man’s New Biography Revealed The Baby’s Interesting Name

A new biography of Elon Musk, written by Walter Isaacson, reveals that the “mercurial man-child” has actually had not two, but three children with Grimes, his ex.

via: Uproxx

According to The New York Times, Walter Isaacson’s Elon Musk confirmed rumors that Musk and musician Grimes have a secret third child together. Musk has bragged about being an “autumn chicken,” in the sense that he could quite easily crank out more kids. Based on the birth of his latest baby, named Techno Mechanicus, he proved his point.

Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their first child, X Æ A-12, or X, in 2020. Last year, Grimes reluctantly confirmed that the couple had a second baby, named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. Grimes has expressed her need to keep her family life private. Howevrer, during an interview with Vanity Fair, journalist Devin Gordon could hear the young child in the background.

“I hear what sounds vaguely like a lone cry from an infant upstairs. I think I notice Grimes wince… I hear it again. This time, it’s multiple cries, and it’s unmistakable… That’s a baby,” wrote Gordon.

Isaacson’s Elon Musk will hit bookstores and e-distributors on September 12. Find more information here.