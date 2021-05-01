The Grammys Opt To Eliminate ‘Secret Committees’ And Make ‘Significant Changes’ To Their Voting Process

The Recording Academy has announced changes to its nomination process for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, scheduled to take place on January 31, 2022. Previously, Grammy nominations were finalized by 15-30 music industry “peers” representing their “genre communities.” Effective immediately, the final pool of nominees for nearly all Grammy awards will be decided by a majority vote of Academy voting members.

via: Uproxx

With this removal, nominations in these categories will now be selected by a majority, peer-to-peer vote from The Academy’s members. They also chose to reduce the number of categories voters can make selections in from 15 to 10. The Grammys created two new categories for the award show, Best Global Music Performance and Best Música Urbana Album, and added an extra month to the eligibility period for next year’s award show. The time frame of eligibility is now September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021. The changes will go into effect immediately for next year’s show, which is set for January 31, 2022.

“It’s been a year of unprecedented, transformational change for the Recording Academy, and I’m immensely proud to be able to continue our journey of growth with these latest updates to our Awards process,” Harvey Mason Jr., chair and interim president/CEO of the Recording Academy, said. “This is a new Academy, one that is driven to action and that has doubled down on the commitment to meeting the needs of the music community.”

The “general”—including the “Big Four” of Album, Song, and Record of the Year, and Best New Artist—and “genre” categories will eliminate committees, but the “Craft” categories (Producer, Packaging and Liner Notes) will continue to be decided by a select group of industry professionals.