The ‘Gossip Girl’ Revival Is HBO Max’s Most Popular Show Yet (According To HBO Max, At Least) [Video]

The numbers are in and HBO Max is declaring Gossip Girl 2.0 the outlet’s No. 1 debut of all time, surpassing previous record holder The Flight Attendant.

via: Uproxx

According to The Wrap, HBO claims the series is already its most popular show. Though no exact numbers were given in the traditional Nielsen-like sense, the network touted a strong impact on social media and a heavy renewed interest in the original version of the show.

According to the streaming service, “Within an hour of the episode’s premiere at 12:01 a.m. PT on Thursday, the show was trending No. 11 nationwide on Twitter, continuing as a Top 5 trend through mid-day.”

In the week ahead of the reboot’s premiere, HBO Max saw a 200% increase in viewership of the first season of the OG series.

The Wrap report said the show had seen billions of “impressions” online as well, and HBO later clarified that the show has seen 15 billion impressions on social media, with more than 5 billion of those coming on TikTok alone.

Given all the HBO content already available on Max and the sheer volume of new content available there, claiming Gossip Girl as the most popular thing on the service is certainly notable. But without specifics, something streaming services just love to withhold from the public, it’s difficult to say just how popular the show is outside of its walled streaming garden. But at least HBO Max seems happy with the numbers it’s keeping from the rest of us thus far.

I personally love the show, but don’t take my word for it. Check out the trailer below if you haven’t seen it. New episodes of Gossip Girl air Thursdays on HBO Max.

Your patience shall be rewarded my dear followers, and this is quite the prize. Don’t say I’ve never done anything for you. XOXO. pic.twitter.com/sjD9sG8Rbp — Gossip Girl (@gossipgirl) June 10, 2021