‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown Takes Legal Action Against Makers Of Viral Song ‘Bad Idea’ [Video]

Tessica Brown, aka “Gorilla Glue Girl,” is feeling herself.

via: BET

Tessica Brown, perhaps better known as Gorilla Glue Girl, and her attorney Jeffrey R. Klein want folks to stop using her voice in a viral remix song on social media platforms.

According to TMZ, they sent cease and desist letters about the song called “Bad Idea,” which has appeared on several platforms including Tik Tok, Instagram and Spotify.

“To the extent it becomes necessary, Tessica intends to seek the recovery of all penalties, statutory damages and punitive damages for such knowing infringement as applicable,” stated the letter that TMZ obtained.

The outlet said someone named Cocoa Brown appears to have started posting the track that spins Brown’s voice from her “bad idea” Gorilla Glue video into a song.

Here’s a sample of the song from Aniya Wayans’ Tik Tok page that features his dad, comedian Damon Wayons.

For those who aren’t up to speed: Brown went viral in February after posting a video about her struggles associated with using Gorilla Glue adhesive spray on her hair.