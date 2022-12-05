'GMA' Anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Taken Off Air After Relationship Revealed

‘Good Morning America’ anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been taken off-air now that news of their affair has been made public.

via TMZ:

Sources at ABC tell us the network’s President, Kim Godwin, made the announcement during an editorial call Monday morning — calling the situation an “internal and external distraction.”

Kim also said the decision wasn’t easy and not a violation of company policy, she added, “And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization.”

She continued, “This is something I’m not going to talk, we’re not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I’m asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can’t operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work.”

Adding, “If you think there is something that management needs to know, you can always call HR or, as we’ve said, talk to a manager that you trust. If you think there is something that we need to know.”

The decision comes less than a week after the public found out the coworkers were dating … Daily Mail published a set of flirty photos of the two spending time throughout NYC.

While neither Amy or T.J. said much about the relationship on air, they seemingly joked about all the attention it generated during Friday’s broadcast when T.J. said he just wanted the week to keep going and going … Amy said she was ready for the weekend.

We already know Amy and T.J. are consulting with their legal team. We bet they’ll be back on the air after the holidays