GloRilla Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At The BET Hip-Hop Awards: ‘Let’s Go!’ [Video]

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022, hosted by legendary emcee Fat Joe, are underway, and one of the night’s most significant awards has already been given to rising rapper GloRilla.

via: Uproxx

Memphis rapper GloRilla won the award for Best Breakthrough Artist. This year, Glo had a string of hits, including the female-empowering “FNF (Let’s Go)” and the Cardi B-assisted “Tomorrow 2.” She performed both of those songs last night at the awards show.

She was presented the coveted honor by Tyrese and was joined by her Collective Music Group labelhead Yo Gotti as she accepted her award.

“I don’t want to cry my makeup off,” GloRilla said during her acceptance speech. “Yall, I’m crying. I want to thank God. I want to thank my team, my mama, Yo Gotti, the biggest CEO. Y’all I don’t know what to say! Let’s go!”

“FNF (Let’s Go)” became a viral hit this past summer, and while Glo has been working on breaking through in the realm of rap, she didn’t anticipate becoming a superstar so quickly.

“I ain’t envision it happening this fast,” she said in a recent interview with BET, “but every year since I started rapping, I would say, ‘Aight, this is the year it’s gone pop off.’ When I be on Facebook and I see all my old posts, I’m always saying something, like, to that effect. I knew it would happen; I just didn’t know when.”

To end a big year, GloRilla will drop her hotly-anticipated major-label debut album, Anyways, Life’s Great… next month.

Anyways, Life’s Great… is out 11/11 via Interscope and CMG. Pre-save it here.