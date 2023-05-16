GloRilla Is ‘So Embarrassed’ By An Old Gun-Toting Photo After It Was Used To Joke About The Ja Morant Situation

GloRilla is pretty embarrassed about being a “menace” in high school, although she didn’t comment on the Ja Morant part of this tweet.

via: Uproxx

The Memphis Grizzlies aren’t currently in the NBA Playoffs this postseason, but Ja Morant is still one of the league’s most talked-about players at the moment: Over the weekend, he appeared to flash a gun on Instagram Live, and of course, this comes not long after a similar incident in March that ultimately led to a suspension from the team and time spent in a counseling program. This new video could lead to another suspension for Morant, but while the situation progresses, the memes are flowing.

One tweet that gained traction (with 3.5 million views since it was posted on May 14) reads, “ja morant every month,” and it features a photo of young GloRilla (a Memphis native, by the way) smiling as she proudly holds a large gun. GloRilla shared the post yesterday and added, “I was a menace in high school I’m so embarrassed [crying laughing emojis].”

I was a menace in high school I’m so embarrassed ??? https://t.co/c3N4bvxBA4 — GloRilla ? (@GloTheofficial) May 15, 2023

While GloRilla didn’t address the Morant situation directly, other rappers have. Snoop Dogg, for example, came through with a gallery of memes comedically addressing things like Morant’s agent’s reaction to the video. Fat Joe also came through with a more serious take on the situation, encouraging Morant to reconsider his actions and the people he chooses to associate with.