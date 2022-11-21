It’s Giving Clean-Up: Julia Fox Says She Started Dating Kanye West With The Hope That It Would ‘Distract’ Him From Hounding Kim Kardashian

In her latest TikTok, the model-actress gave her 1.3 million followers an inside peek at her relationship with Kanye West, now known as Ye, as he continues to drum up more controversy.

via: Uproxx

At the beginning of the year, Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox had a brief whirlwind romance with Kanye West. At the time, there was no small amount of speculation that the relationship wasn’t real, given Kanye’s ongoing obsession with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who was dating Pete Davidson at the time. Fox was also routinely accused of dating Kanye for clout. However, in a recent TikTok video, she’s since confessed that there was an ulterior motive to getting together with the rapper, but it’s not for the reason that people believe.

While revealing that she’s always been a huge fan of the Kardashians, particularly after they bought clothes from her fashion line 10 years ago, Fox admitted to her followers that the real reason she dated Kanye was so he’d stop harassing Kim. The rap star had already been texting Fox, who was ignoring him at the time because celebrities are always “boring” to date. That’s when she saw an opportunity. Via Elle:

But then I had this thought: I was like, oh my god, maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case. Maybe I can distract him, just get him to like me and I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me because when I set my mind to something, I do it. And I will say that that month that we spent together, he wasn’t on Twitter first of all. He wasn’t on any forms of social media. He didn’t even talk about his relationship. We only really talked about clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education. And it was really beautiful, guys.

Once Kanye started tweeting, Fox said she was out. “Dude, I’m not going to stick around for this shit,” she claims to have told Kanye during their breakup. Fox now realizes that there was no fixing the problem. She still respects Kanye as an artist, but Fox also made it a point to distance herself from his antisemitism.

“I was delusional,” she said. “I thought I could help him. Anyway it didn’t work and now we’re here. But that being said, really, deeply respect the man as an artist. I don’t want to sh*t on that. I don’t want to reduce his whole career to his really bad moments, you know? But that being said, I stand with the Jewish community, period.”

Girl Bye.