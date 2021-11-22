Giveon Offers A Stirring Rendition Of ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’ At The 2021 AMAs [Video]

The raw talent of rising R&B vocalist Giveon took center stage during his performance of “Heartbreak Anniversary” at the 2021 AMAs.

via: Uproxx

Giveon was one of the many artists in 2020 to make the best of quarantine times and break out into the mainstream music world. He released two EPs, Take Time and When It’s All Said And Done, which were later repacked into one 13-song project When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time. However, after 2020 concluded, Giveon kept things a bit quieter outside of landing his first No. 1 song thanks to Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” with him and Daniel Caesar. Things could be picking up for Giveon and it comes as stopped by to 2021 American Music Awards to perform “Heartbreak Anniversary.”

The performance was both a soulful and stirring rendition of the highlight track from Take Time as the Long Beach singer used the moment to showcase his vocals to the world. Giveon’s performance at the AMAs is just the latest in what’s been an uptick in activity for the Long Beach singer. Back in September, Giveon released his first post-When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time era single with “For Tonight.” The emotive track finds the singer longing for a single moment of intimacy with a special woman in his life. He later delivered an intimate rendition of the song during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

You can watch Giveon’s AMAs performance below.