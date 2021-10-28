Gigi Hadid Addresses Zayn Malik’s Alleged Altercation with Yolanda Amid Breakup

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have called it quits amid accusations from Gigi’s mom, Yolanda, that Zayn “struck” her.

via Page Six:

“Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” Gigi’s rep told People in a statement Thursday, explaining that the model’s priority is caring for her and Malik’s 13-month-old daughter despite the family discord.

The outlet reported on Thursday that Gigi, 26, and Malik have split amid the conflict, which a source later confirmed to Page Six.

“They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” a family friend told the outlet. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

Sources told TMZ earlier in the day that Malik, 28, allegedly struck Yolanda, 57, a claim that the former One Direction singer vehemently denied.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid,” he wrote in a social media statement. “For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details.”

Multiple requests for comment to all three celebs’ teams from Page Six went unanswered Thursday.

In his statement, Malik expressed hope that Yolanda will “reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

There’s a lot going on over in that Hadid-Malik household — who knew?