Georgia State Rep. Marks “21 Savage Day” On December 21st [Photos + Video]

21 Savage and Drake pulled off an extravagant fake media press run around the November release of their collaborative album, Her Loss, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Part of the faux blitz was a staged Howard Stern interview, during which Savage declared he “might be the greatest rapper from my country.” Savage was referencing England, where he was born and lived until immigrating to the US at seven years old . But Savage grew up in Atlanta, and his bond with the city is stronger than ever.

This past Wednesday, 21 Savage held his annual Grant-A-Wish event in Georgia, allowing dozens of local families to pick up free gifts during the holiday season. While attending the event, the “a lot” rapper was granted his own day while also being recognized for his philanthropy.

Per TMZ, 21 Savage was hands-on at the event, helping to distribute the wrapped gifts to different families along with his Leading By Example Foundation.

21 Savage will now be recognized in the state he calls home for many years to come … getting his own day to celebrate his legacy and humanitarian efforts in the state of Georgia. https://t.co/3gt0OvSLOH — TMZ (@TMZ) December 22, 2022

Billy Mitchell, a Georgia State Representative, took time during the holiday occasion to officially declare December 21st as “21 Savage Day.” The two also posed for a photo along with a signed certificate.

Proving to be a busy year for the rapper, 21 Savage dropped Her Loss in November, the popular joint mixtape with Drake. The album quickly snagged the number one spot on the Billboard 200 album chart and went viral with hits like “Rich Flex.”

21 Savage giving out gifts to kids in Atlanta ? pic.twitter.com/hz25MAdIih — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 22, 2022

Savage capped off his momentous day courtside at the Atlanta Hawks game inside State Farm Arena.

21, can you do somethin' for me? pic.twitter.com/aJwhFIeSZk — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 22, 2022