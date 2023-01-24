George Foreman Hits Sexual Assault Accuser With Countersuit: Report

The tables have turned.

via: HotNewHipHop

George Foreman is one of the most famous boxers of all time. He is beloved by many, however, that has somewhat changed over the past year or so. This is because Foreman has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor over 40 years ago.

Last summer, a woman going by the name of Gwen H. accused Foreman of coercing her into sexual acts. Another woman accused Foreman of the exact same thing. Gwen H. is currently in the midst of suing Foreman for $12 million, although the boxer is adamant that this is just some sort of extortion attempt.

Prior to Gwen H. coming out with her story, Foreman tried to get ahead of things. In fact, he claimed he was being extorted way before the lawsuit was even filed. That being said, it was only a matter of time before he and his legal team came through with a strategy of their own.

According to TMZ, Foreman has officially launched a countersuit against his accuser. The lawsuit claims there is “zero corroborating evidence in the form of documents, photographs, letters, or witnesses to support Gwen’s false claims against Foreman.”

Moreover, the legendary boxer claims he has undergone severe emotional distress throughout all of this. “Anxiety, sleeplessness, worry, shock, and humiliation” are reportedly all things that Foreman has gone through over these past few months. At this time, the damages being sought are unknown. Additionally, his accuser has yet to give her reaction to the countersuit.