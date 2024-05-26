General Hospital Actor Johnny Wactor, 37 - Shot and Killed In Robbery | lovebscott.com

Former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor shot and killed after interrupting catalytic converter theft in downtown LA.

General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor has died, it has been confirmed.

The TV star, 37 – who appeared in almost 200 episodes of the American series – was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning (May 26).

His mother, Scarlett, confirmed the tragic news to TMZ.

She said that Wactor was with a colleague when three men tried to steal his catalytic converter.

According to his mother, Wactor didn’t put up a fight, but the men shot him before darting off.

He was rushed to hospital by paramedics just after 3am PT, but sadly pronounced dead.

Police have not provided details about the suspects, but Wactor’s mother is hopeful that those responsible will soon be caught.

As well as his role in General Hospital, Wactor starred in Westworld, NCIS, Criminal Minds, and The OA.

However, his character Brando Corbin is what he’s best known for.

In the show, Brando was married to drug addict Sasha Corbin.

He played the role from 2020 until 2022, when the character was written out.

After news of Wactor’s death broke, fans took to X to express their sadness and shock.

‘Rest peacefully, Johnny. Such a terrible thing. Prayers to his family’, wrote bellainamorata6.

‘This is so senselessly tragic. Love and light to his family and the cast and crew who are bearing yet another loss’, said StuckNPortChuck.

‘May he Rest in Peace. I know my mom is is going to be sad when she reads this. She still watches GH’, added Taecmetohell.

Wactor is also survived by two younger brothers, Lance and Grant.

