The Game Reveals Jay-Z Cleared A Whopping Seven Samples For His Upcoming Album, ‘Drillmatic’

The Game has shared a new update regarding the current status of his Drillmatic album.

via: Uproxx

At the end of 2019, The Game dropped his ninth album Born 2 Rap, and claimed that he would retire from rap after the project’s release. As you’re probably aware by now, we live in a world where rappers are really bad at retiring and it was only a matter of time until The Game reclaimed his position in hip-hop. Fast-forward almost three years and the Compton native is gearing up to release his tenth album Drillmatic, and while a release date for it is unknown at the moment, The Game did reveal an interesting tidbit about the album.

The Game took to Instagram to reveal that Drillmatic will include a number of sampled Jay-Z songs and he thanked the Reasonable Doubt rapper for allowing him to use them. “S/O to S. Dot for clearing all 7 samples on #Drillmatic,” he wrote in the post. “3 more sample clearances & the AOTY belongs to me & hit-boy.”

The latter half of the message seems to explain the delays behind Drillmatic. The Game initially said the project, which is executive produced by Hit-Boy, would arrive on June 17, but it was later pushed back to July 1 which came and went without its release. The album has yet to receive a new release date, but with three samples left to clear, it shouldn’t be too long until we know when it will drop.

Earlier this year, Game linked with the artist formerly known as Kanye West for the headlines-garnering song “Eazy.” In a subsequent Drink Champs interview, Game credited Ye with giving him motivation for this chapter of his career.

“It’s crazy that Ye did more for me in the last two weeks than [Dr. Dre] did for me my whole career,” he said during the March-shared interview. “It’s what it is. And so that n***a got me inspired and Ye gonna tell me ‘You got me inspired.’ I watched Ye yesterday tell Elon Musk, like, ‘Game the one that got me inspired.’”