The Game Claims Kanye West Was Removed As A Performer At The Grammys Due To His Actions On Social Media [Photo]

The Game claimed on Instagram this Friday that his friend Kanye West has been pulled from the Grammys performance lineup.

Earlier this week, Kanye West was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours due to consistent behavior that went against the platform’s rules. This includes constant attacks against Pete Davidson, who’s dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, threats against comedian D.L. Hughley, and racist slurs directed at The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. It was these slurs that proved to be the final straw leading to Instagram’s decision to suspend the rapper for a day. It turns out that Kanye’s comments against Trevor may have affected more than just his Instagram presence, it also allegedly got him removed as a performer for the upcoming Grammy Awards.

The what The Game says at least in a recent Instagram post he shared. “Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals,” he wrote under the post. “In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions…. The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming.”

He added, “Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions. We’ll just say it’s all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially.”

The Game went on to say that he will always support Kanye’s decision to speak his mind as The Game himself is someone who “can’t sleep at night knowing I was quiet about issues burning holes in my heart.” In the lengthy post, The Game also mentioned Colin Kaepernick’s inability to play in the NFL, lynching just becoming a federal hate crime, and recent legislation that was passed that made it illegal to discriminate someone from employment because of their hairstyle.

It’s unknown if Kanye was actually going to perform at the Grammys and if The Game’s reason is why he was pulled from the show. Nonetheless, the 2022 Grammys Awards will commence on April 3 with performances from BTS, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and more.

