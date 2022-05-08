Future’s ‘I Never Liked You’ Goes No. 1 With The Biggest Week Of 2022

Future’s latest album I Never Liked You is his eighth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, per Billboard.

via: Uproxx

It’s been almost seven years since Future obtained his first No. 1 album. He earned it with his 2015 third album DS2 which many herald as a classic in his discography. Future’s stardom was cemented in the following years, especially in 2017 when he released two albums — Future and Hndrxx — in the span of two weeks with both topping the charts. Nowadays, Future’s output is not what it used to be, but his chart performance has remained the same. At the end of last month, Future released his ninth album I Never Liked You and many expected it to debut at No. 1. Those expectations have come true thanks to the latest chart from Billboard.

For the Billboard 200 dated May 14, 2022, Future’s I Never Liked You went No. 1 thanks to 222,000 album units sold in its first week. That number is comprised of 214,000 streaming equivalent album units which equates to 283.75 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs. I Never Liked You also posted 6,500 pure album sales.

With its first-week sales of 222,000 units, Future’s I Never Liked You earns the biggest debut of any album released in 2022. It’s also the highest sales week since Adele’s 30 posted 280,000 units in the week ending on December 2, 2021. Additionally, I Never Liked You had the biggest debut of any hip-hop/R&B album since Drake’s Certified Lover Boy posted 613,000 album sales last September.

Future’s latest No. 1 gives him his eighth chart-topping release in the last seven years which is the most by any artist in that timespan.

It remains to be seen if Future’s “Wait for U” will be able to dethrone Harry Styles’ “As It Was” atop the Billboard Hot 100