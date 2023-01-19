Future Says His Upcoming Joint Project With Metro Boomin Is Already The Album Of The Year

Future has teased a new collaborative album with Metro Boomin that’s set to arrive sometime this year.

via: Uproxx

One of last year’s truly delightful surprises was Metro Boomin’s new album Heroes & Villains, on which the producer teamed up with some of rap’s greatest standouts to form a kind hip-hop Avengers. Landing at No. 1, the album demonstrated Metro’s gift for curation and direction, giving fans plenty to look forward to from his upcoming Coachella set.

Meanwhile, Future stayed in his fan-favorite pocket as well, delivering the committed I Never Liked You and continuing his reign as trap’s toxic lover man. This year, Future is apparently looking to keep his streak as one of rap’s most consistent hitmakers going, tapping Metro for another joint project he’s already calling the album of the year on social media. On his Instagram Story, Future reposted previous post from the account @theakway1, which teased the upcoming project and contained a snippet of Metro’s recent interview with Ebro. Here’s a screenshot, courtesy of HipHopDX:

Intriguingly, this project isn’t the only one Metro’s been teasing this year. ASAP Rocky, who says he’s been putting the finishing touches on his own comeback album Don’t Be Dumb, joked that the prolific producer is on the new album so much he should have called it Flacko Boomin. It’s early days, but 2023 is already shaping up to be the year of Metro Boomin.