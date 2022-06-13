Future Fans Are Sending Him Fanmail At Atlanta’s Magic City Strip Club [Photo]

When “Maybach” by 42 Dugg featuring Future dropped in 2021, the 38-year-old rapper let us all in on something. In his verse, when he rapped, “Magic City, I’m the owner,” he was referring to one of the hottest nightclubs in Atlanta. Voted America’s Most Important Club by GQ, the spot is known for its talented dancers and celebrity visitors.

via: Uproxx

Among those who’ve crafted odes to the home of the famous Lou Williams lemon pepper wings are Fivio Foreign and Quavo, who dropped “Magic City” earlier this year, and local heroes like Jeezy (“Magic City Monday”) and Future (“Magic”).

In fact, the latter has become so closely associated with the strip club, that fans have apparently begun sending him fan mail there, addressed to Nayvadius Wilburn, his government name. The club’s Instagram profile posted a photo of some of the letters, joking in the caption: “Come pick up your mail Mr. Owner!” Future himself responded in the comments: “on my way soon.”

The caption is probably a jokey reference to Future’s verse on 42 Dugg’s “Maybach,” on which he raps, “Magic City, I’m the owner / Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her.” The line is also referenced in the account’s bio.

While Future may not actually be the club’s owner, he’s certainly given it plenty of new music for its employees to ply their trade. His new album I Never Liked You is out now featuring songs like “Puffin On Zootiez” and “Keep It Burning,” which helped lift it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — something he’ll surely be happy to celebrate with a trip to the club.