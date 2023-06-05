The Fugees Had An On-Stage Reunion At Roots Picnic And It Could Be Their Final One Ever Given The Pras Situation [Video]

The Fugees surprised concertgoers Saturday during Lauryn Hill’s headlining set at the Roots Picnic music festival.

via: Uproxx

Roots Picnic was this past weekend, and on June 3, Lauryn Hill performed her set. In a surprise move, to wrap up her time on stage, she brought out Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel for a six-song Fugees reunion performance. The group had been trying to make a reunion happen for some time now, and they finally did.

What’s bittersweet here, though, is that this could be the last time the three perform together.

In April, Pras was found guilty on a number of federal charges, including money laundering, campaign finance violations, acting as an unregistered agent for China, concealment and false record-keeping, witness tampering, and making false statements. Ultimately, he could spend up to 20 years in prison, meaning that future Fugees performances with him do not seem likely.

Questlove shared a video of the performance on Instagram and wrote, “@MsLaurynHill did us a solid by letting us not only letting us celebrate with her the classic #MiseducationOfLaurynHill but she also made a moment by bringing together her bredren @WyclefJean & @PrasMichel ……in what could possibly be one of the last times we will see this institution together in this setting. I’m giving all the gratitude for making this miracle of a night happen.”