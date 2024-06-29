Fugees Reportedly Working on New Album, Their First in Decades After 1997 Split | lovebscott.com

According to a new report, the Fugees are hard at work on a new album.

Wyclef Jean previously teased back in November that the reunited group could possibly do something, telling TMZ, “Anything can happen.”

It will be the group’s first album in decades after they split in 1997.

The move comes on the heels of the legendary group announcing they’re going on tour as part of Lauryn Hill’s extended 25th anniversary of her 1998 album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

The new 21-date tour starts in August in Florida, and will head to Europe in October.

The group, made up of Hill, Jean and Pras Michel, were originally supposed to go on tour in 2021 for the anniversary of their 1996 album “The Score,” but had to cancel due to coronavirus.

They were then scheduled to tour last year — but Hill had to cancel dates in November due to vocal strain.

The group previously reunited on stage in June 2023 at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia.

In September 2023, they appeared together at the Global Citizen’s Festival in Central Park, and in November they played the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., in November.

Hill played a Soho House 20th anniversary event in NYC in September during New York Fashion Week.

Fugees member Wyclef has been busy recently: He did a surprise set at Mr. Melo in Brooklyn this month before being spotted during Cannes Lions at Unik Ernest’s Culturin After Party Series in France.

Next up, he’s headed to the Hamptons for his 4th year headlining Calissa Sounds on August 1st.

