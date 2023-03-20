French Montana’s Florida Music Video Shooting Results In Lawsuit Against Rapper

French Montana just got hit with a lawsuit stemming from a shooting that took place while he celebrated the release of his mixtape and filmed a music video.

via: HotNewHipHop

For French Montana, 2023 began on an obvious high note thanks to the arrival of his Coke Boys 6 project in tandem with DJ Drama and friends like Jeremih, EST Gee, and NAV. After that came the album’s Money Heist Edition, on which the rapper and his impressive roster of collaborators came through with nine new titles. Since then, we’ve also heard him on the amped-up “RATATAAAAA” alongside 2Rare, and the “Dat Way (Remix) with Krept & Konan, Abra Cadabra, BackRoad Gee, and more.

While his music has been undeniably impressive so far, Montana is now facing a lawsuit regarding a visual he was filming with Rob49 in Florida back in January. As you may recall, the duo was working on their “Igloo” video following the arrival of CB6, when gunshots surprisingly rang out, injuring a total of 10 people in the area. At the time, Delma Noel-Pratt, the local chief of police, released a statement seemingly blaming the “Unforgettable” rapper for the incident. According to their investigation, he failed to obtain the necessary permits from the city to ensure a safe and secure environment with proper police protection on set.

As TMZ reports, Montana is now facing a lawsuit regarding the dangerous situation. It chiefly claims that the 38-year-old personally had the set location move to The Licking in Miami Gardens. The decision came following a robbery at their original location between production staff and anonymous assailants. One of the plaintiffs, Carl Leon, claims he was asked to be an extra in the “Igloo” video. He and at least 80 others were working on their respective parts of the project when an “unknown individual caused severe injury to multiple people,” including Leon.

The Miami PD made it clear that French Montana contacting them beforehand likely would have helped avert the situation, chastising him for failing to follow proper protocol. The Moroccan artist, as well as his Coke Boy label and The Licking restaurant have all been named as defendants in the lawsuit. According to attorney Josiah Graham of Graham Injury Firm, Leon is seeking upwards of $50,000 in damages, specifically accusing Montega and his other targets of being negligent. Do you think that the rapper will end up paying? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.