French Montana Honored for His Humanitarian Work in Africa, Helping to Raise Over $200 Million [Photo + Video]

French Montana puts his money where his mouth is.

via: HotNewHipHop

French Montana’s philanthropic work was celebrated at the Pencils of Promise Gala on Thursday night, as he received the 2022 Innovator Award for his humanitarian efforts in Africa. Montana has helped raise $226 million for healthcare in Uganda, as well as having helped finance the Budondo Suubi “Hope” Health Center.

“MAKING MORE HISTORY FOR MY PEOPLE!” Montana captioned a screenshot of TMZ covering the story. “Thank you @pencilsofpromise for honoring me with the Innovator Award at last night’s gala.”

He continued: “Healthcare and education is a fundamental part of our human rights and should be accessible across the globe. I’m grateful for PoP acknowledging my work in maternal healthcare in Africa. PoP is doing groundbreaking work globally to keep kids in school and make sure they have a safe environment to learn.”

Montana’s philanthropy goes back years, having passed out turkeys in New York for Thanksgiving in 2020, and much more.

Also honored at the event was Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, who received the Activist Award for her achievements as PoP’s Global Ambassador.

Earlier this year, Montana shared his latest album, Montega, a collaborative project with producer Harry Fraud.

Check out Montana’s recent Instagram post below.