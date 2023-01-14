French Montana Claims 50 Cent Was The ‘Biggest Genius’ For Using Beef To Sell And Market Records [Video]

French Montana has shown some love to 50 Cent, praising the rapper for using his various rap feuds over the years as a tool for marketing success.

via: Uproxx

French Montana recently appeared on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, where the rapper opened up about his views on fellow musician 50 Cent.

“50 was picking on n***** to pick on n*****. At one point, he was the biggest genius in the music industry,” he claimed. “He would just pick on you and drop a mixtape. Pick on you and drop an album.

“He kinda created that marketing scheme for a lot of artists to use. I mean people did it before him, but he became the mastermind he became the warlord of that… That’s definitely a blueprint for a lot of n***** to learn.”

The two previously had some documented beef that began over a Bugatti and 50 claiming that French faked his music streams. However, the two appeared to have squashed it last November after French Montana expressed his love for 50 Cent’s show, BMF.

“Man, let me tell you something,” French said on Drink Champs. “I have no problem with 50 no more after he dropped this BMF joint. That’s my favorite sh*t. Whatever me and 50 ever had – shout out to 50. Yeah, me and him, everything is over after BMF. That’s the best work ever.”

“That was the right answer French, well handled,” 50 Cent responded. “What beef, I don’t remember.”

Here’s hoping this doesn’t reignite any bad blood.