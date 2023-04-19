Frank Ocean Drops Out as Coachella Headliner for Weekend 2 Due to Ankle Injury

Frank Ocean will NOT be returning to the Coachella stage for weekend two.

According to his team, the singer suffered two ankle fractures and a sprain in his leg prior to last weekend’s show

via TMZ.

In a statement provided Wednesday to TMZ, Frank’s reps say, “After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.”

They continue, “On doctor’s advice, Frank is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Frank tells us, “It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

Blink-182 will serve as Frank’s replacement.