Frank Ocean Admits His Infamous Coachella 2023 Performance Was ‘Chaotic’ In A New Statement

For the past few days since last weekend, Frank Ocean’s headlining performance at Coachella 2023’s first weekend has remained on people’s minds. His set was a bit of a disaster, and later, reports surfaced that Ocean’s plan for the show had to be changed last-minute because he sustained an injury days before the performance. Then, it was confirmed yesterday (April 19) that Ocean is no longer scheduled to headline the upcoming second weekend of Coachella.

That news was confirmed via an official statement, and in that statement, Ocean reflected on his ill-fated first-weekend performance. In the statement, provided by an Ocean representative to Uproxx yesterday, Ocean said:

“It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

The statement also included a message not directly attributed to Ocean. It offers some context about the situation, reading, “After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity. On doctor’s advice, Frank is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”