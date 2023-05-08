Francia Raísa Says Selena Gomez Fans Threatened to ‘Rip Out Her Kidney’

Francia Raísa revealed that Selena Gomez’s fans have been threatening her after she addressed her alleged feud with the singer.

via Page Six:

Just last week, a pap caught up with the “How I Met Your Father” actress to talk about her falling out with Gomez. However, at the time, she didn’t even acknowledge that the former friends had issues.

Speaking with the same TMZ pap on Saturday, Raísa claimed she was “being bullied” on social media.

“I think the [comment] that probably hurt the most was, ‘I hope someone goes up your p—y and rips out your other kidney, you f—king whore,’” she told the pap before saying she wasn’t interested in speaking to him again.

However, she did make a note to tell him, “In no way shape or form does anyone condone bullying, especially Selena.”

Raísa, 34, further called out the irony of fans bullying on her behalf, noting that Gomez has a non-profit, Rare Impact Fund.

Per the Rare Impact Fund website, they work to “reduce the stigma associated with mental health and provide young people with access to the resources they need.”

“So the fact that now I’m being bullied as I am is messing with me mentally,” Raísa said. “It’s just, to me, it’s not what anyone wants for someone, and [Gomez] is literally out there saying ‘Please stop.’ So I don’t understand why this is happening.”

However, the “Grown-ish” actress said that she is doing what she can to “not listen” and “to breathe.”

“I’m very happy, I’m living my life. I’m sending love to everyone,” she said. “I’ve been a hardcore fan of people growing up. Myself, I totally, totally, totally get it. But, you know, it’s not nice. So I would say — not just with me — but for anyone, please stop.”

Raísa and Gomez seemed to have an unbreakable bond after the “Secret Life of the American Teenager” star donated a kidney to the songstress in 2017 amid her ongoing battle with lupus.

However, the two hit a snag in their friendship after Gomez called Taylor Swift her “only friend in the industry” in a November interview with Rolling Stone.

Raísa seemed to throw some shade under a post about the interview, writing, “Interesting.” The comment was later deleted.

Fans also noticed that she unfollowed Gomez on Instagram, despite the “Only Murders in the Building” actress following her.

Gomez even went as far as to quell the suspected feud by calling Raísa her “best friend” in a March 2023 interview.

“My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said ‘No I am absolutely getting tested,’” Gomez said on Apple+’s “Dear…” “Within three days, she went to [get tested], and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky.”

Gomez added, “I will never, ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia. The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming.”

Selena Gomez fans go SUPER hard — and after all these years we’re still not sure why.