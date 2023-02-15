Former NFL Player Stanley Wilson Jr Dead at 40 After Collapsing at a Mental Hospital

Stanley Wilson Jr. a former Detroit Lions cornerback and the son of ex-Bengals running back Stanley Wilson Sr.has died.

via: Daily Mail

A defensive-back for the Detroit franchise, Wilson has passed, ‘dead at 40’, according to TMZ.

The report states Wilson collapsed and died during intake at Metropolitan State Hospital.

Last year, Wilson was charged with two felony counts of vandalism and one count of second-degree burglary after breaking into a Hollywood Hills mansion on two separate occasions, most recently taking a bath in an outdoor fountain after moving and damaging items in the home on August 24.

His alleged outdoor bath was said to have caused $5,000 in damage, and Wilson was arrested on both occasions.

After residing in county jail, Wilson was ruled not fit to stand trial and as such was moved to the mental facility on February 1.

Wilson was taken in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Lions, playing just three seasons.

He suffered a career-ending Achilles tear in 2008 against New England in an exhibition game, prior to the regular season’s commencement.

In 2016, Wilson was shot by a homeowner while attempting to break into a Portland residence naked. He was also arrested for that incident.

The following year, he conducted another break-in while naked, and was again taken into custody.

Throughout his career, Wilson played 32 games, starting nine, recording one forced fumble, 89 tackles – 64 of those solo.

He was the son of ex-Cincinnati Bengals running back Stanley Wilson Sr., who played for the Ohio franchise intermittently in 1983-84, 1986 and 1988.

RIP.