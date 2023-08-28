Former 'Hannah Montana' Star Mitchel Musso Arrested for Theft, Public Intoxication in Texas

Mitchel Musso has been arrested in Texas, according to a report from TMZ.

via JJ:

The 32-year-old former Disney Channel star was taken into custody for public intoxication, theft, and a few other things.

According to the site, Mitchel was jailed for “public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver’s license and violating a promise to appear notice.”

The incident occurred over the weekend, where Mitchel was reportedly caught stealing a bag of potato chips, and when staffers at the store told him he had to pay for them, he “became verbally abusive” and then walked off.

Mitchel was then arrested outside a hotel by law enforcement, where they also discovered he had a lot of unpaid parking tickets. He was released on $1,000 bail.

He’s best known for playing one of Miley Cyrus‘s BFFs on Hannah Montana, and also as the voice of Jeremy on Phineas and Ferb.

He looks like he’s been going THROUGH it.