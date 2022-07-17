Former 'Glee' Actor Blake Jenner Arrested on DUI Charges

Former ‘Glee’ star Blake Jenner was recently arrested for a DUI charge.

via JJ:

The 29-year-old actor apparently got police’s attention after he failed to stop at a red light last weekend.

According to the outlet, a safety check was conducted and it was revealed that Blake was driving above the legal blood alcohol content limit, according to police records.

He was later released that same day.

Blake has summoned to appear in court at a later date, TMZ adds.

He’s best known for his work on Glee as Ryder Lynn, and has also appeared on several episodes of CW’s Supergirl.

A young actor getting arrested for DUI — groundbreaking. We hope this serves as a wake-up call for him.