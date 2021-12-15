Foogiano Has Been Indicted On Federal Gun Charges For A Mass Shooting In South Carolina

Atlanta rapper Foogiano has been indicted on federal gun charges in connection to a 2020 nightclub shooting that left two people dead and eight others injured.

via: Uproxx

Despite being sentenced to five years in prison for skipping house arrest, 1017 rapper Foogiano now faces federal charges stemming from a shooting at a South Carolina nightclub, according to Greenville News. Foogiano was billed as headliner for a show at Lavish Lounge on July 5, 2020. 10 people were shot as gunfire broke out, killing two. On Friday last week, Foogiano was arraigned and documents regarding the shooting were unsealed.

According to Greenville News, the shooting was one of the largest shootings in Greenville in recent history, prompting an investigation by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. According to investigators, although Foogiano was not the one who pulled the trigger, he is at least partially responsible, as the man who actually did do the shooting, Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, is believed to be part of Foogiano’s entourage. Foogiano also had a Glock 40 on the night of the shooting — which, as a convicted felon, meant he was also committing another felony. He’s currently in custody in South Carolina, awaiting return to Georgia on his previous charges.

Foogiano isn’t the only 1017 artist facing significant prison time. Another recent Gucci Mane find, Pooh Shiesty, had his breakout year interrupted after being arrested on an aggravated battery charge following his own club shootout, then was indicted on a federal charge for a separate incident in which he allegedly shot and robbed a man during a parking lot sneaker sale.

Mykala Bell, 23, of Greenville and Clarence Sterling Johnson, 51, of Duncan, South Carolina, both died at the hospital after being shot.