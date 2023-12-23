Flavor Flav Said There Was ‘No Beef’ Ever Between Him And Chuck D, Despite The Rumors Over A Break [Video]

Flavor Flav and Chuck D of Public Enemy may have had some issues over the past few years, but Flav says it’s never been anything serious.

via: Uproxx

Flav recently opened up to TMZ to set the record straight about rumors regarding him and Chuck D, the other half of Public Enemy, having tension within their professional and personal relationship.

“A lot of people been asking me, ‘When is Public Enemy going to reunite?’” Flav said. “We never broke up to reunite. We just took a long break.”

“There wasn’t no beef,” he added. “I love my partner, man. And I know he loves me, too. You know what I’m saying? Sometimes, you know, you don’t see eye to eye on everything.”

Flavor Flav and Chuck D had a brief reunion to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival back in September. To be fair, it also hasn’t been that long since Public Enemy dropped a new album, as their last one was in 2020 with What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?. During their recent concert, they even premiered “Everywhere Man,” a new single that they have planned for a future release.

“One thing about me and Chuck, we always manage to pull it back together to see eye to eye and to keep moving forward,” Flavor Flav pointed out about their specific dynamic.

