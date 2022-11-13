Flavor Flav Pops Off on Spirit Airlines Gate Agent After Missing His Flight [Video]

Flavor Flav missed his flight to Las Vegas and decided to take out his frustrations on the Spirit Airlines gate agent attempting to assist him.

via TMZ:

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage of Flav trying not to pop his top Thursday night at a Spirit gate inside Harry Reid International Airport. Sources tell us it was around 11:30 PM, and the iconic Public Enemy rapper was sitting near the gate waiting to catch a flight to Detroit.

We’re told he was working on his laptop and chatting on the phone — basically, preoccupied — when he noticed the gate agent shutting the jetway door. He ran up, but she wouldn’t reopen it for him … so he missed the flight.

You can see he was super annoyed, and argued back and forth with the Spirit employee — another man even stepped in to plead Flav’s case.

Flav was fired up and hurled some obscenities at the employee, who threatened to call security — but thankfully for Flav, in the end, she didn’t and he did not become public enemy #1 at the Vegas airport.

Sources close to Flav tell us he commonly waits to board after everyone else because people want to take pictures with him … and he doesn’t want to hold up the boarding process. Those sources also claim Spirit actually did reopen the door to let other passengers in — before this video starts — but closed it again on Flav and 2 other people.

Flav tells TMZ … “Spirit Airlines shut the door on me while I was in line to board. I was upset and said some harsh words to the gate agent. I apologize to those who witnessed me acting out of character. I do not apologize to Spirit Airlines or the gate agent.”

We would love to know why Flavor Flav is flying Spirit, but that’s a conversation for another day!