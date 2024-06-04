Flavor Flav Orders Entire Red Lobster Menu to Help Save the Company | lovebscott.com

Flavor Flav Orders Entire Red Lobster Menu to Help Save the Company

Flavor Flav is doing everything in his power to stop Red Lobster from going out of business.

The rapper took to social media to share a photo after he ordered every menu item from his local Red Lobster location.

via TMZ:

Flav’s team tells us he and his daughter had a grand time fine dining on RL and nearly finished the entire spread … returning home with only two boxes, which angered his son. ?

We’re told Flav is returning with his son later today but is also scheduled to have a convo with RL … they reached out and could potentially collaborate sooner than later. So, in other words … there may be a potential partnership afoot here!

Of course, it’ll take many more than just a Flavor Flav collab to truly pull ’em out of the bowels of bankruptcy — and even customers like FF eating up all their food won’t help too much at this point … still though, it’s certainly a nice gesture from Flav, that much is true.

It seems like a waste of time, money, and food — but maybe the publicity stunt will help a bit. Stranger things have happened in this world.

