Flavor Flav Orders Entire Red Lobster Menu to Help Save the Company | lovebscott.com

Flavor Flav is doing everything in his power to stop Red Lobster from going out of business.

The rapper took to social media to share a photo after he ordered every menu item from his local Red Lobster location.

via TMZ:

Flav’s team tells us he and his daughter had a grand time fine dining on RL and nearly finished the entire spread … returning home with only two boxes, which angered his son. ?

We’re told Flav is returning with his son later today but is also scheduled to have a convo with RL … they reached out and could potentially collaborate sooner than later. So, in other words … there may be a potential partnership afoot here!

Of course, it’ll take many more than just a Flavor Flav collab to truly pull ’em out of the bowels of bankruptcy — and even customers like FF eating up all their food won’t help too much at this point … still though, it’s certainly a nice gesture from Flav, that much is true.

It seems like a waste of time, money, and food — but maybe the publicity stunt will help a bit. Stranger things have happened in this world.

Ya boy meant it when I said I was gonna do anything and everything to help @redlobster and save the cheddar bay biscuits,,, ordered the whole menu,!!! ?????? pic.twitter.com/MVBcgHe6VT — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) June 3, 2024