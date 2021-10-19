Flavor Flav Arrested for Domestic Battery in Las Vegas [Photo]

Flavor Flav added to his long history of legal troubles earlier this month when he was arrested for a domestic violence incident.

via: Page Six

The Public Enemy rapper was booked on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery on Oct. 5 by the Henderson Police Department, TMZ reported Tuesday.

The criminal complaint, obtained by the site, claims the rapper, born William Drayton Jr., poked the victim’s nose, grabbed her, threw her down and grabbed a phone out her hand.

The City Attorney said Flavor Flav is officially charged with misdemeanor battery constituting domestic violence.

The City Attorney didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

“In alleged domestic violence cases, there are often two sides to the story, and we will explain our side in the courtroom and not in the media,” Flavor Flav’s attorney told Page Six in a statement.

Meanwhile, the “Fight the Power” performer tweeted Tuesday that he’s one year sober from alcohol.

1 year up,,, lotz more to go,,, next year I pray my whole family will be walkin the same path I am,,,#sobriety #alcoholfree #1yearsober #dontbelievethehype pic.twitter.com/WlDY3wDmLZ — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) October 19, 2021

“1 year up,,, lotz more to go,,, next year I pray my whole family will be walkin the same path I am,,, #sobriety #alcoholfree #1yearsober #dontbelievethehype,” he wrote alongside two photos that show him pre- and post-sobriety.

He has not commented publicly on his arrest.

Flavor Flav last had legal trouble in Sin City in 2015 when he was arrested on drug- and alcohol-related charges. He pleaded no contest to misdemeanor driving under the influence and was fined $685 and ordered to attend a victim impact panel and drunk driving school.

Back in 2012, Flav assaulted his fiancée Elizabeth Trujillo and threatened her teenage son with a knife during a domestic argument.

Flav pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor domestic violence charges (which were reduced from initial charges of child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and battery domestic violence) and avoided prison time.