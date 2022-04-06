Flash Star Ezra Miller Projects Have Been Reportedly Put On ‘Pause’ After Their Arrest Sparked An Emergency Meeting At Warner Bros.

Ezra Miller’s projects with Warner Bros. and DC are reportedly in jeopardy after they were arrested in Hawaii.

On the same night that Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, The Flash star Ezra Miller was about to get arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar. Hours later, they’d be slapped with a restraining order for allegedly bursting into a couple’s bedroom they were staying with and threatening the pair before stealing a wallet and passport. Factor in a prior incident involving Miller being captured on video choking a woman and slamming her into the ground in Iceland, and Warner Bros. found itself in an untenable situation that it could no longer ignore.

According to a new report from Rolling Stone, studio execs held an emergency meeting shortly after Miller’s arrest where they agreed to “hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Cinematic Universe.” Unfortunately, this sheds little light on how Warner Bros. plans to handle the upcoming solo The Flash movie starring Miller, which went through a laundry list of writers and directors before finally landing on It director Andy Muschietti.

However, there reportedly were issues with Miller during the production of the film, which has already seen its release date moved from November 2022 to June 2023:

One insider says Miller had “frequent meltdowns” during production last year on The Flash. While the insider stresses there was no yelling or violent outbursts, they described Miller as “losing it.” “Ezra would get a thought in [their] head and say, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing,’” the insider tells Rolling Stone.

While the plot has been kept closely under wraps, The Flash is a significant film for the DC Cinematic Universe, which has been finding its footing after the poor reception to Batman V Superman and Justice League. The film will mark Ben Affleck’s final appearance as Batman while also inserting Michael Keaton’s classic take on the Dark Knight into the shared universe. That’s a lot of heavy lifting for a movie whose star’s future at the studio is already in question.

