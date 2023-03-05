Fivio Foreign on Missing Rolling Loud: ‘My Body Dealing With Some Real Issues’ [Photos]

Fivio Foreign has asked fans to pray for him after he canceled his scheduled set at Rolling Loud California this weekend.

via: Uproxx

Fans of New York drill rapper Fivio Foreign were surprised to find that he did not show for his Rolling Loud set today (March 4). Understanding their frustrations, Fivio took to Twitter to apologize for his absence.

“Apologize to @RollingLoud & everybody who came out to see me I ain’t make it,” said Fivio. “My first time missing a show and I feel so crazy about it but my body dealing w some real issues.. Juss keep me in yah prayers.”

Apologize to @RollingLoud & everybody who came out to see me I ain’t make it.. My first time missing a show and I feel so crazy about it but my body dealing w some real issues.. Juss keep me in yah prayers & I’ll hit Tariq up to make it up ? — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) March 4, 2023

While he wasn’t specific about his health issues, he noted last month in a series of tweets that he had been dealing with depression.

Scratch dat.. I’m not healed I’m depressed.. — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) February 24, 2023

But even though he has been dealing with mental health and emotional health issues, he remains true to his passion. During the Grammys last month, he spoke with The Source.

“Hip-Hop means everything,” said Fivio. “When I was growing up and coming outside, it molded me. Taught me how to move and live, dress and feel. It almost means everything to me.”

Hopefully, Fivio gets well soon, as he teased new music shortly after the time planned for his Rolling Loud slot. After rapper Meek Mill tweeted that there hasn’t been “a lot of flame to listen to” lately, Fivio revealed that he has new music on the way.

Don’t worry gangsta I’m dropping in April https://t.co/qeonxx6ndF — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) March 5, 2023