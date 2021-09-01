The First Trailer For The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Documentary Goes Behind The Scenes [Video]

Showtime’s documentary on the Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime performance arrives later this month, and now we’ve gotten our first proper look at it with a new trailer.

via: Uproxx

Not long after his spectacular Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year, it was revealed that The Weeknd’s performance would be the subject of a Showtime documentary called The Show. Now, we’ve gotten our first look at the film via a new trailer.

The minute-long video includes footage of and soundbites from people, who are mostly not The Weeknd, working behind the scenes of the production. The Show is set to premiere on September 24.

Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing at Pepsi, previously said of The Show, “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is undoubtedly the world’s biggest stage, producing the most viewed and talked about moment in music every single year. The pressure to deliver an iconic, memorable and entertaining performance is felt well beyond the artist, as there are a number of people — behind the scenes — who are vital to its success. With our new documentary coming to Showtime, we are taking fans on the emotional and thrilling journey of what it takes to make the biggest show of the year — with the added complexity of doing so amidst a global pandemic. With Jesse Collins and a number of super-talented creatives at the helm, The Show chronicles all the drama and hard work that goes into successfully pulling off a show of this magnitude.”

The Show isn’t the only thing the Weeknd has coming to television in the near future, though. Earlier this year, it was announced he would star in and co-write a new HBO series with Euphoria’s Sam Levinson.

Watch the trailer for Super Bowl halftime documentary The Show above.