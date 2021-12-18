Fetty Wap Was Arrested In Newark Airport Due To An Outstanding Warrant

Embattled hip-hop star Fetty Wap was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on an outstanding warrant Friday afternoon, police said.

via: Uproxx

It’s been a tough year when it comes to legal trouble for rap’s best trap crooner, Fetty Wap. The New Jersey rapper was arrested at Rolling Loud this year on federal drug charges before he had a chance to take the stage. According to TMZ’s report of the allegations, federal authorities suspect Fetty of distributing cocaine, crack, heroin, and fentanyl across Long Island and New Jersey. Still, the rapper, born William Junior Maxwell II, was released on $500K bond shortly after his arrest.

Conditions of his bail included an ankle monitor, surrendering his passport, and letting officials know of any planned travel, but something went awry at the Newark Airport today and Fetty was arrested again. This seems to have nothing to do with his federal drug case, though, and is related to an outstanding New Jersey warrant involving a charge of public nuisance in North Bergen, New Jersey. According to TMZ’s sources, Fetty was booked but will be able to make bail for this minor infraction and be released. Hopefully he will be able to continue his holiday travel and see his loved ones, and not be stuck in jail due to an old warrant during the latest surge of cases in a deadly pandemic.

Fetty Wap has been subject to GPS monitoring since early November, one of the conditions of his release on federal drug trafficking charges.