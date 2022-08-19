Fat Joe Plans A One-Man Show In New York Based On His Upcoming Memoir

Fat Joe is getting the full theatrical treatment.

via: Uproxx

Fat Joe is a 30-year veteran of the stage, but this fall, he’ll be standing in the spotlight in an entirely new capacity. Rather than rocking the mic, he’ll be doing stand-up as part of a one-man show based on his upcoming memoir The Book of Jose, out November 15 via Penguin Random House. You can pre-order it here.

The show is co-produced by Magic Lemonade and Roc Nation and will include anecdotes from Joe’s life and career. Examples from a press release include a time he was kidnapped in Angola and his four months in prison for tax evasion charges in 2013. The show will feature pop-ups from fellow celebrities including Dave Chappelle, who’ll give a special introduction. Ticketing information is TBA.

In the press release, Joe said, “The world will be getting Fat Joe at his most authentic, vulnerable, and comedic self on that stage. I’m not holding anything back. I’ve always taken pride in my storytelling, but we’re about to take it to the next level. I’m grateful to Dave Chappelle, Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade for their support in sharing my story and helping make this one-man show the biggest event ever.”

Fans have already gotten a glimpse of Joe’s wit and charm with his weekly Instagram Live streams, in which he’s expressed skepticism for J. Cole’s hoop skills, called out Irv Gotti for his uncouth Drink Champs interview, and given his unfiltered takes on everyone from Jay-Z to Joe Rogan.