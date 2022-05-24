Fat Joe Disses 6ix9ine and Says He’s ‘Convinced He Wanna Die,’ Tekashi Hits Back [Video]

Four years ago, Tekashi 6ix9ine and Fat Joesat down for a conversation. 6ix9ine visited Joe on his podcast and during the chat, the Rap veteran did his best to instill some street wisdom into the viral rapper.

via: Complex

Fat Joe was once again asked to share his thoughts on the rainbow-haired lyricist during a recent sitdown with Math Hoffa, and held nothing back as he eviscerated 6ix9ine.

“This show gonna get me in trouble,” he said. “I’m gonna just be honest with you—this n***a’s a sucka. He’s pussy, a sucka, a bitch. I ain’t drink. I’m dead sober. This dude here. This type of shit this n***a doing, I’m convinced he wanna die—and I don’t wish it on him or nothing like that but I’m convinced he’s miserable in his body. He can’t look in the mirror.”

Well, it appears 6ix9ine caught wind of Fat Joe’s comments, and on Tuesday, offered an official response via TMZ.

“Fat Joe is jealous of 69,” the response read. “69 has done more in his young career than Fat Joe has ever done in his long career…Fat Joe said I was miserable and want to die? Fat Joe is miserable and wants to die because Fat Joe doesn’t have half of what 69 has in money and cars. Fat Joe said I’m not a gangster, it was all for promotion? That’s fake news. What’s his proof that I ever said that? There is no proof. He’s lying.”

In 2019, the “FeFe” rapper faced at least 47 years in prison due to his alleged involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, but was ultimately granted a “compassionate release” in 2020 after he cooperated with the investigation. Since then, Fat Joe has remained one of 6ix9ine’s biggest critics. Prior to the 26-year-old’s release in 2020, Fat Joe sat down for an interview with Family Ties where he said he wasn’t surprised by 6ix9ine’s decision to snitch.

“No way in the world,” Joe said. “The worst thing you could do in the history of mankind is be a rat. You gotta understand, when you tell you destroy families.”

Joe also previously told Angie Martinez he had totally washed his hands of the controversial rhymer.

“I thought he was a nice guy, and now he can’t be my friend, he can’t come around me ever again,” Joe told Angie. “Those are rules. He crossed that line […] I pray for people who cross that line—when they talk to the police and they snitch, I pray for them.”