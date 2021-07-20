Fat Joe Checked in with Biz Markie’s Family Every Week For a Year

Fat Joe reportedly contacted Biz Markie’s wife, Tara Hall, every week since the late “Just a Friend” rapper was hospitalized, last year, to check-in.

via: Revolt

Last June, the 57-year-old was admitted to a hospital for severe complications from Type 2 diabetes. Since then, Tara said Joe called her every week to ask for updates on his health. The “What’s Luv?” spitter also routinely checked in with Biz’s other relatives to see if there was anything he could do to support them during the difficult time.

Tara said Joe also offered to help pay for Biz’s medical costs while he was hospitalized. After news of his death broke on Friday (July 16), Joe again reached out to see if he could contribute to memorial or funeral costs. Tara said that while she hasn’t needed to take him up on the offers, she greatly appreciated the gestures.

On Instagram, Joe previously mourned the loss of his friend with several posts. “We will love you forever BIZ MARKIE,” he wrote about the “Clown Prince of Hip Hop.”

Speaking with TMZ, Tara said other rap veterans like Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane and Treach also checked in regularly about Biz’s health.

As reported by REVOLT, Biz sadly passed away on Friday.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, hip hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away,” his manager confirmed to REVOLT. “We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time. Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter. We respectfully request privacy for his family as they mourn their loved one.”

Continued prayers to the family of Biz Markie.