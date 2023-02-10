The ‘Fast X’ Trailer With Vin Diesel Vs. Jason Momoa Is As Ridiculous (And Wonderful) As You Hoped [Video]

The Fast & Furious franchise begins its journey toward finality with this May’s Fast X, the first trailer for which was rolled out on Friday.

via: Uproxx

From humble beginnings (Vin Diesel stealing DVD players) come great things (Vin Diesel behind the wheel of a car that gets dropped out of an airplane and smashes two helicopters to save his son who’s been kidnapped by Jason Momoa).

The Fast and Furious franchise started in 2001. Over the next 20-plus years, the franchise has killed off main characters, brought said characters back, gone to Tokyo, heisted a vault, staged an elaborate set piece where a car jumped from one skyscraper to another skyscraper, gave Charlize Theron dreadlocks, excommunicated one of the biggest movie stars in the world, and gone to space. Also, this happened.

What will Fast X have in store? Based on the trailer above, there will be more gravity-defying stunts, obviously, as well as flashbacks to the best film in the series, Dom saying things like “today I race to stop the bloodbath” with the conviction of a Shakespearean actor, and Letty and Cipher in a lab. Please please please let it be a a face/off machine. It’s the only thing this silly (he says with affection) franchise is missing.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything — and everyone — that Dom loves, forever.

Fast X, which stars Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Jason Momoa, Jordana Brewster, Brie Larson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Cardi B, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron, opens on May 23.